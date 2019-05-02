In life’s journey, we all meet people who leave an unforgettable impression because of their character. Pastor Herman Otten of New Haven personified discipline among his other favorable traits.
He died last week at the age of 86 after a brief illness. He left memories that will linger for a long time. He was buried at Camp Trinity, just south of New Haven. The camp was founded by Pastor Otten and his devoted wife Grace. Services were held Sunday at Trinity Lutheran Church, where he served as pastor for 55 years.
As a man of the cloth, he was unwavering in his faith, conservative, dedicated, faithful to his responsibilities in serving his parishioners, somewhat uncomfortable in today’s culture, dedicated to his religious calling that took him from New York to rural Missouri, an editor who was courageous to the challenges he faced because of his writings, who set an excellent example in living as a man of God and who rejected materialism because of his higher calling.
The recreational side of his life was devoted to physical exercises that would be too much for the average man. The Missourian began printing his religious newspaper in 1963 and for many years he jogged 17 miles from his home to the the newspaper’s office in Washington to proofread copy once a week. He jogged home also. Sometimes he rode a bike to and from Washington. He would arrive early in the a.m. and often had conversations with Publisher Jim Miller, Sr., who also arrived very early at the newspaper office. They both could speak German fluently. Those were the days when The Missourian set type for his paper. Later with technological advances, Pastor Otten’s staff set the type, laid out the paper and his visits were less frequent.
e once pitched baseball for the Washington Buds. He was a baseball player at Concordia Seminary in St. Louis. He competed in “iron man” meets, jogging, swimming and bike riding. He always had a youthful joy in his “iron man” tests of physical endurance.
His physical work, alongside family members and volunteers, at Camp Trinity continued up to the last years of his life. His newspaper work continued up to the last day of his life.
He was faithful in visiting the sick. He would pray with, sing with and exchange thoughts with the sick. He was known to visit nursing homes and to sing to residents. If they were hard of hearing, he would move close to them and sing a religious message.
Pastor Otten was a fast reader. He could devour a book overnight. He was a skilled debater. He always was up-to-date on the news.
The strength of his convictions was unyielding.
He was fortunate to have Grace by his side. She was a partner in everything he did. If there ever was a marriage arranged in heaven, it was the Ottens.
We visited him in Mercy Hospital St. Louis about a week before he died. He was alert in between short naps and he knew his time on earth was very limited. Not one to ever complain about physical problems, he still had enough vigor to express himself clearly on subjects of the day. He said he always turned to The Missourian’s editorial pages first. When The Missourian last year asked for suggestions for a name for the new Highway 47 bridge, Pastor Otten submitted his choice — the George Washington bridge. He mentioned that in our hospital visit. He still favored that name. When leaving his hospital room, he waved and said, “See you in heaven.” We answered, “We hope so.”
Pastor Otten was a remarkable man. The discipline he exemplified was unmatched by anyone we have ever known.