onflicts are nothing new in the world we breath in, but so many things, including our culture, are so different today. To old-timers who remember better times, adjustments can be difficult.
We’ve heard from old-timers, “I’m glad my time on earth is coming to an end, and I wonder what the future holds for my children and grandchildren.”
Two items in the news the past week caught my attention that again brought home to me how different life is today. The high school student from Covington, Kentucky, who gained nationwide, perhaps worldwide, attention when he was pictured on television in the face of a Native American activist in January at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., has filed a lawsuit against the Washington Post seeking $250 million in damages. The 16-year-old boy, Nicholas Sandmann, alleges:
he newspaper “wrongfully targeted and bullied” him to advance its bias against President Donald Trump because Sandmann is a white Catholic who wore a Make America Great Again souvenir cap on a field trip for the March for Life anti-abortion rally in Washington, D.C., Jan. 18.
In the video that went viral from the incident, Sandmann is shown standing face to face with Native American activist Nathan Phillips. Sandmann stares smiling at him while Phillips sings and plays his drum. The incident created outrage on social media.
It was incorrectly reported that Phillips was a military veteran who fought in Vietnam. It turns out he was a veteran but never fought in Vietnam.
he newspaper said it will fight the lawsuit with vigor. Years ago an incident such as that would have never made it on television because it would have been deemed too trivial. We are not defending the boy or newspaper, just stating that an incident such as that would not have been considered newsworthy. Of course, years ago there was no social media.
Then a story that gained some attention the past week was when New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, now referred to as AOC, said the proposed Trump Wall reminds her of the Berlin Wall. She was quoted as saying, “No matter how you feel about the wall, I feel it is a moral abomination. I think it’s like the Berlin Wall.”
The proposed Trump Wall is to keep people fleeing from Central America and others from the Mexico area out of the U.S. Its purpose is to control the flow of illegal immigration to the U.S. from the south. The Soviet Union built the Berlin Wall to keep East Germans from escaping to West Berlin. East Berlin was under the control of the Soviet Union while West Berlin was under the control of Allied nations, including the U.S.
The difference between the two Berlins was like night and day. The Germans in West Berlin enjoyed freedoms while the Germans in East Berlin were denied freedoms under the communist rule. The division of Germany after World War II was the agreement reached with Russia after Germany was defeated.
While walls are built usually to keep people out, the Berlin Wall was built to keep people in East Germany. The goals of the two walls, one which is proposed, were completely different.
The socialistic new congresswoman from New York is getting too much media attention. But that’s the way things are today.