While President Donald Trump refers to the deep state quite often, many others in the vast framework of the federal government have been critics of the power of the bureaucrats. Elected officials especially have been up against this wall of government and loathe it.
Perhaps one of the most vocal critics was our former congressman, the late Dick Ichord. When he decided not to run for re-election, after 20 years in the U.S. House, one of the reasons he gave was that he was tired of bucking bureaucratic heads. “Some of them have more power than a member of Congress,” he said.
One of the reasons these members of the deep state have so much power is that they have been around too long. It is almost impossible to fire a bureaucrat. They are protected by laws they helped to frame over the years. Reforms in this area of government are needed. Because of their power, Congress fears retaliation and is afraid to initiate reforms. Yet it was Congress that created the beast that has come back to haunt them.
Kimberly A. Strassel of The Wall Street Journal staff wrote an opinion column titled “Whisteblowers and the Real Deep State.” She wrote that civil servants too often forget they work for the people and seek to impose their own policy agendas. Along with that, we add political agendas.
She identifies the deep state as career civil servants, “who have growing power in the administrative state but work in the shadows.” The shadows in Washington, D.C., are many, of a size that protects their identity, and hides their acts that promote their policies and political agendas. They escape accountability. Their internal civil resistance has proved willing to take ever more outrageous action against the president and his policies, using the tools of both traditional and social media, according to Strassel.
Leaks are at an all-time high in the federal government, many of them by members of the deep state. Media outlets that hate the president are eager to get them, many of which reportedly involve national security matters.
The deep state also uses social media to attack President Trump. At the State Department, resisters organized a cable protesting the president’s travel ban, according to Strassel. “The cable was part of a dissent channel that Foggy Bottom maintains to allow officials to disagree with policies, and it is meant to be kept confidential,” Strassel wrote.
Many members of the deep state are Obama holdovers, which is no surprise.
The resisters talk about the president and that his policies are a threat to national security. Aren’t these members of the deep state a threat to national security?
As Strassel wisely pointed out, the job of civil servants is to implement, not undermine, the policies established by elected officials. Their undermining is a threat to national security. While many are trying to promote their own agendas, or those of the Democratic Party, fear of change has ingrained in them a feeling their employment may be in jeopardy, even though laws passed by Congress have placed them in a “safe” state as far as employment is concerned.
Since Congress is in “an investigate mode,” why not investigate the deep state because of actions that may be a threat to national security?
Strassel sums up her commentary with this: “The bureaucratic resistance has used its power to delay and undermine Trump proposals, leak government information, gin up controversies to run Trump cabinet heads out of Washington — and now provide an excuse for impeachment . . . government workers are a vital part of society. Yet voters have become deeply suspicious — and rightly so — of the federal bureaucracy.That’s damaging to the country.”