It appears everything is a “go” for the old Highway 47 bridge to be demolished and dropped into the Missouri River Thursday. The many preparations have been made, the river has dropped — all appears to be ready.
After a one-week delay due to a high river level, the anticipation doesn’t appear to have lessened. You don’t see a bridge dropped into the water very often, especially one of this size, 2,500 feet in length. It’s going to be a big bang. The dynamite is in place and countless safety measures have been taken.
The 83-year-old structure has served the state and this area very well. When it opened in 1936, it connected Warren County to Washington and Franklin County, and it was memorable, a historic occasion. It meant so much to the people, who had to depend on a ferry to cross the river for many years, or it was travel by private boats, the number of which doesn’t compare to today’s number of privately owned boats.
The bridge meant much to the economy of Washington and Franklin County. It united families, gave people to the north access to a hospital, doctors, schools, all types of events and activities, a direct route to Highway 100, and to Highways 50 and 66, job opportunities, shopping, and countless other benefits and opportunities. It was a major happening — one of the most important in the history of this area.
It is important that people abide by the rules that have been announced for the blast for their own safety. There will be some traffic delays. All modes of transportation, on the water, in the air and on the ground, including the railroad, will be affected for a couple of hours. The demolition has been coordinated with Mercy Hospital Washington as to treatments and services. Access to the hospital emergency department will be normal.
There will be law enforcement officers on duty on both sides of the river. Firemen and other first response personnel will be ready to react if needed.
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), the contractor and subcontractor that will do the demolition, the two counties and city of Washington have coordinated preparation efforts. The planning has been thorough.
It is vital that people keep the required distances set out for their safety. The preparations have been professional in all aspects. Good viewing!