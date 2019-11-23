Forecasters in the population arena seem to be in agreement on one thing — that is, the continuation of growth in people living longer will pose challenging issues for future generations. Advances in medical treatments already have impacted longevity. The implications are that the prospects of people living longer is going to touch many fields of endeavor, offering opportunities and causing changes in conditions even for others than the elderly. The changes include dealing with other countries.
Aging is not just an American condition of life. Other countries are going to experience it also. Agreeing with that assessment is Andy Kessler, who wrote this in The Wall Street Journal: “The reality is that for every country, demographics is destination.”
One country is going to be affected as much or more than the United States. That country is China. Kessler writes that China’s work-age population has peaked or is close to peaking. According to projections by the United Nations, China’s 65 and over population is expected to grow by more than 150 percent, from 135 million in 2015 to 340 million by 2040, which will be 21 percent of the population. Less than 65 percent of workers in China have retirement benefits. By 2040, productivity will be hard hit, but there is bound to be more automation, which will help the situation.
The aging population will affect the military in all countries that have older people. There will be adjustments that need to be made by the armed forces in all countries with an aging population. Ground troops are still vital to the military in all countries, and there will be fewer of them.
Our federal government has been keenly aware of the growth of older people in the population totals in the future. The growth is of high concern. The cost of Medicare benefits, and for other programs for the elderly, is going to create a major fiscal problem. The warnings have been there.
What about private pension plans? What is going to happen in that sector?
One industry that is aware of the approaching elderly population growth is health care. The additional cost of treating the elderly in the future will be a challenge. In housing, more nursing homes will be needed, along with more senior housing units.
In-home care most likely will be a growth industry. This country has seen a steady growth in emergency care clinics.
All services for senior citizens are in the growth path. There will be changes in government programs for the elderly. Costs in programs will increase due to more people being served.
What will the mindset be in an aging population as to voting for candidates and issues? Seniors have experienced much and know what works and what doesn’t. Will the elderly voters be more conservative? They have a better understanding of life than the younger generations. Will the younger generations be more liberal than they already are because of a lack of experience and knowledge of the past? What does an aging population mean for education? Do colleges and universities need to do more in the field of adult education?
The federal government, along with the states, needs to be giving more thought to what an aging population will need and what services to prepare for to be ready fo this dramatic change in conditions in every walk of life. Think tanks need to pay attention to this coming reality of life in the United States.
What does this country and other nations need to do to prepare to meet the demands brought on by an aging population?
Something to think about!