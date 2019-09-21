Call it a campaign age factor or issue, it has brought comments from former President Jimmy Carter, who is near age 95 and is the longest-lived chief executive in the nation’s history.
Carter avoided mentioning the two older Democrats seeking the nomination for president, Joe Biden, 76, and Bernie Sanders, 78, but his remarks were about their ages. Biden and Sanders would turn 80 during their terms if elected.
“I hope there’s an age limit,” Carter said. He added that “if I were just 80 years old, if I was 15 years younger, I don’t believe I could undertake the duties I experienced when I was president.”
Carter served one term as president and left the office at age 56 after losing his re-election bid to Ronald Reagan, who served two terms and left office as the oldest sitting president in history at age 77.
“The things I faced in foreign affairs, I don’t think I could undertake them at 80 years old,” Carter explained. He said he has an open mind about the Democratic candidates for president. He said he wants a candidate who can beat President Trump. He added he will vote for the Democratic nominee in the general election regardless of who the candidate is.
The whole age factor depends on who the nominee is. At age 80 many men and women can function very well. Of course, how demanding the job is, is important in the discussion of age. There undoubtedly are people who could handle the demanding job of the presidency even at the age of 80 or older. It depends on the individual. There are people in their 50s who would have problems handling presidential duties.