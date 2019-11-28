The year’s Scouting for Food drive was highly successful, and it was another reminder of the outstanding work of volunteers, young and adults, that we have in this area.
Volunteerism in this area begins early in life and carries through to when residents become aged. The volunteer adults set an excellent example for the youngsters, who learn at an early age the good and satisfaction of helping those in need.
The food items collected, about 66,000 this year, surpassed last year’s collection total. The collection area included Franklin and Crawford counties and southern Warren County, which all are in the Osage District of scouting. About 18,000 items were collected in the immediate Washington area. The district total tops last year’s number by 5,500 items.
Ken Etter, Osage District senior executive, explained that some of the volunteers actually are in need of food themselves. “They are helping others while they themselves are in need,” Etter said.
It also was pointed out that one in seven people in the bistate area are in the category of “food insecure.” The USDA describes that as “a lack of access to enough food for an active, healthy lifestyle for all household members.”
At this time of the year, one of the many things we have to be thankful for is this example of volunteerism, and the generosity of area people. This drive comes on the heels of a highly successful United Way campaign that also highlights volunteerism and the generosity of people.
Whether it is a United Way campaign or Scouting for Food, people of all ages respond. We are thankful to be fortunate to live in communities that care for people in need. These people demonstrate they are doing God’s work in helping the less fortunate.