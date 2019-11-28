We have so many volunteers to be thankful for and to the organizations they represent that it’s tough to know where to begin in expressing thanks.
We would like to center on one with a few words of gratitude. It is the Franklin County Area Honor Flight volunteer organization. It has and continues to bring a mountain of joy to area military veterans.
As most Missourian readers know, Honor Flight takes veterans to Washington, D.C., to see the military memorials erected in their honor. The trip is free to veterans. Guardians who are assigned to each veteran are volunteers and pay their own way for the one-day trip. The organization’s goal is four trips a year, each about two or three months apart. On the flight back, each veteran is given letters written by schoolchildren who express their thanks and appreciation to the veterans.
It can be a very emotional trip for the veterans. Some have been heard to say, “It was the best or one of the best days of my life.” For the time they have left on earth, the trip remains one of the highlights of their life.
Most of the veterans on the trip would not have seen the memorials if it were not for Honor Flight. The trips are well-organized, much like a well-planned military mission. The veterans and other volunteers who plan and conduct the trips from experience know what is needed and what challenges arise.
The trips started with mainly World War II veterans, then the Korean War vets, and today most are veterans who served during the Vietnam War. These trips of appreciation, as they could be called, are especially emotional for the Vietnam War veterans and Korean War vets. The Vietnam veterans when they returned from duty were treated poorly by people because it was a very unpopular war that divided the nation. The Korean War veterans were mainly ignored. That war came soon after World War II and the nation was war weary.
Honor Flight pays tribute to all veterans. These trips of appreciation mean so much to veterans, who are thankful for the gratitude shown to them. The trips can erase the bitterness some veterans have about the way they once were treated. Honor Flight recognizes sacrifices made by veterans. To the many volunteers who have made Honor Flight what it is, and to the many donors to the organization, The Missourian salutes you and in the spirit of Thanksgiving offers its thanks.