What is going on in Washington, D.C., in our nation’s Capitol, is setting a terrible example for Americans. The name-calling has reached the point where it is not only juvenile but it’s affecting the operations of the federal government.
Nothing is getting done.
Issues that need to be addressed are going unanswered.
It all goes back to the last presidential election. We elected a president who is at the root of many of our problems. Sore losers, key Democrats have been out to get President Trump since the minute he was sworn in.
Americans are sick and tired of all the investigations and threats that have gone with them.
There’s no trust between the parties. The leadership is poor and unwilling to compromise.
Our foreign policy is in shambles. National security is an issue. The immigration problem has not been addressed and solved. Some of our members of Congress, recently elected, lack qualifications and people are calling them a joke.
There is no stability in our government. Appointed officials come and go. The leadership of some of our agencies, especially in the Justice Department and FBI, has been too political, which has gotten in the way of being nonpartisan enforcers of the law.
The insult-throwing between our top leaders is embarrassing and sets a poor example. The most glaring and troublesome is the name-calling between President Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. They question each other’s fitness for office, sanity and it has become so personal that both are a disgrace to the country.
Her fellow Democrats are hounding her to support impeachment proceedings against Trump. If that happens, the House may impeach Trump but it is doubtful the Senate will. Remember that’s what happened with Bill Clinton.
Pelosi has been against impeachment for fear it would hurt the Democratic Party in next year’s election. Remember, with many politicians the party comes first before everything else. It’s the party that is the No. 1 priority!
Is there any hope the situation will improve? We can’t see any rays of hope with the people who are in charge in our nation’s Capitol.
What is going on is embarrassing to Americans. And to our allies (the few we have left).
What does the behavior in D.C. tell the world about our democracy? We all should be worried about the future?