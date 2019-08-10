Remember the Tea Party?
The grassroots movement that animated the Republican Party and fought so hard for fiscal restraint in government is all but dead.
That was evident last week when President Donald Trump signed a sweeping two-year, $2.7 trillion budget agreement that increases federal spending and lifts the country’s borrowing limit. It raises domestic and military spending by more than $320 billion over the next two fiscal years.
The motive behind the massive, bipartisan deal was pure politics. Congress and the president wanted to avoid the threat of a default or a messy government shutdown over the budget during the 2020 elections.
And nary an objection was heard in the GOP ranks or the media — proof that the Tea Party is dead and gone.
To be accurate, there were a few muffled complaints. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., bucked his party and voted no, calling the bloated budget deal “an abdication of our moral responsibility to our children and our grandchildren.”
But mostly the deal came and went with little fanfare or outrage. And that’s a shame because as hard as it was to stomach the Tea Party, it was spot on in its quest for fiscal responsibility. If the Tea Party were still alive today, it would have gone berserk over this budget deal.
Our national debt stands at $22.5 trillion and counting. The Treasury Department reports the country is on track to post a $1.1 trillion budget deficit by September. Does anyone even care anymore?
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., does. He joined Scott as a conscientious objector to this recent budget irresponsibility summing it up this way:
“Both parties have deserted — absolutely and utterly deserted — America and show no care and no understanding and no sympathy for the burden of debt they are leaving the taxpayers, the young, the next generation, and the future of our country.”
As crazy as it sounds, there are days when we miss the Tea Party.