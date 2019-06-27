Many property owners, residential and commercial, are unhappy with their tax assessments, saying they are unfair, too high and result in higher taxes paid. County assessors have a difficult job and we believe most of them try to do the best job possible.
They operate under state rules, guidelines, and there is an appeal system that can bring some relief to property owners who believe they were treated unfairly. There also is a tax rollback provision in the law for taxing districts that benefit too much from property assessment increases. We don’t see rollbacks that often.
What is happening this year is not altogether new. With reassessment every two years, there can be considerable unrest with property owners who believe increases given are out of line with true values. Some businesses hire professional appraisers who can gain reductions in assessments if they can prove the assessment is too high. Many property owners can’t afford to hire a professional appraiser even though most work on a fee based on savings gained in assessments.
The county assessors do go by what nearby properties have recently brought in sales. There are other considerations such as areas where developments are taking place that raise property values in those sections.
The property assessment process has never been perfect. It never will be. County assessors don’t have the staff to do a more competent job of assigning values.
But there are signals that future proposed tax increases may be in jeopardy due to higher assessments.
There is a limit that taxpayers can absorb in their budgets and regardless of the justification for a tax increase proposal, taxpayers have to say no. Taxing districts are aware of this situation and in this area rarely is an increase proposed without having a good case to bring before voters.
Has the limit been reached in some taxing districts? We hear people say it’s at that point.
Many governmental bodies realize the limit has been reached in property taxes and if they have the authority to go to voters they proposed a sales tax. There are many success stories in which a sales tax has been the answer in meeting needs. We have a number of examples of that in Franklin County.
Of course, the day may come when sales taxes will not find favor with voters, and that could mean big trouble for governmental entities that have needs for improvements, which benefit people.