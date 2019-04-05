Survey results on an unbelievable number of subjects are regular emails from WalletHub, the personal-finance website. The emails are as common as are the ones for donations from Bernie Sanders.
One of the latest deals with the highest tax burden among states and the lowest ones. Missouri didn’t make either listing of the top ten.
WalletHub compared the 50 states based on three components of state tax burden — property taxes, individual income taxes, and sales and excise taxes — as a share of personal income.
In the column of states with the highest tax burden, New York ranked No. 1 with 12.97 percent. Behind New York, were Hawaii, Maine, Vermont, Minnesota, Rhode Island, New Jersey, Connecticut, Illinois and Iowa.
States with the lowest tax burden were Wyoming, Alabama, South Dakota, Montana, Oklahoma, New Hampshire, Florida, Tennessee, Delaware and Alaska.
Missouri isn’t on many lists as being No. 1 in anything nor will it be found as being in the worst column among states, according to WalletHub.
If you like living in a mediocre state, Missouri is for you. We’re not first or last in the many surveys conducted by WalletHub of the 10 best or worst states in you “name it” areas of life.