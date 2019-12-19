President Donald Trump likes the tariffs/sanctions weapons in his arsenal when it comes to negotiations with other countries, especially China, North Korea, Russia and others.
They are on then they are off — it’s an ever-changing cycle.
It’s a strategy that works for awhile and then it doesn’t. The problem is countries retaliate with the same weapons, which can be damaging to the American economy.
The latest in the tariff maneuvering came late last week when the president announced a deal with China that brought at least a pause in the trade war with Beijing. The agreement calls for China to purchase more products from United States farmers and other exports. The trade off was that the U.S. stopped imposing new tariffs that were to take place Sunday, and agreed to cut some existing sanctions.
The tentative agreement is being called a “Phase One” deal. Negotiations will continue on other issues.
Because of the changing moods of the U.S. and China, who knows how long this agreement will last.
This type of maneuvering is better than open warfare, especially with the likes of North Korea, which, however, continues to test nuclear weapons. Deals with Russia have been on the quiet side lately, but there is nothing permanent in our relations with that country.
The fear of nuclear warfare has resulted in the use of the tariffs and sanctions as weapons. There doesn’t seem to be a satisfying end for the countries engaging in the use of these weapons.
But it’s better than shooting at each other!