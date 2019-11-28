It's always is interesting to take a look back to see what was going on at this time of the year a long time ago. Looking back 50 years ago in The Missourian was especially interesting because in November 1969 was when the Franklin County courthouse was bombed to divert attention from an armed robbery at the United Bank of Union. and to knock out communications in the sheriff’s office, which at that time was located in the courthouse.
The bombing took place Nov. 13, 1969, in the afternoon. A bomb was placed under a bench on the second floor of the courthouse, across the hall from the sheriff’s office. No one was killed but a number of people in the courthouse were injured, including prisoners in the jail, located on the third floor. Hospitalized were Mrs. Marvella Miller, wife of Sheriff H. Bill Miller, who was an unpaid clerk in the sheriff’s office, county engineer Ben Hammer and a citizen, William Gorg.
Damage to the courthouse was estimated at $250,000. The bank robbers escaped with about $18,000. Later they were identified as the Pardue brothers, who had been living with their father and grandmother on a farm west of Union. They killed their father and grandmother.
They were captured back east after a robbery there. Both died after convicted in other states. One was wounded in an escape attempt and died in a federal hospital. The other was declared mentally unfit to stand trial and later was released. And after he committed a crime, was arrested, jailed and committed suicide in his cell.
The Nov. 27 issue of The Missourian reported that the county was considering three plans for the courthouse after the bombing. One plan was to move the sheriff’s office and jail out of the courthouse. A study was to be made.
In other news, the two banks in Washington paid out $251,684 to Christmas Club members.
There were 25,530 cars in the county in 1968, higher than the national average considering the population.
St. Francis Hospital was setting up an intensive care unit.
Zero Manufacturing Co. shipped its first load of bulk milk tanks by containerization to Rotterdam, Holland. They arrived in 16 days.
In the Nov. 27, 1969, issue there was a picture of Tim Points, former Chamber of Commerce manager, with movie star Jimmy Stewart, who was visiting Cape Kennedy, Fla. Points at that time was executive manager of the Titusville, Fla., Chamber. That city is next door to Cape Kennedy,
Let’s take a look at prices 50 years ago. Purcell-Ellis advertised two tires for $23.95. Mauntel’s Super Market was selling hams for 69 cents a pound.
Nieburg & Vitt, Inc., furniture store had a price of $109.95 for an electric recliner chair.
Ross Radio & Television in its ad said it would sell a 23-inch color TV for $469. Ross was located at Main and Jefferson streets.
Droege’s ad featured pork steaks for 55 cents a pound and Gross Market advertised ground chuck for 59 cents a pound.
Dixon Motor Co. listed in its ad a 1969 Chrysler for $3,495, and Modern Auto was selling a 1970 Chevy Impala for $3,456
Miller’s Dress Shop advertised holiday dresses for $20, $46 and $115. Maune’s Shoe Store was selling ladies shoes for $11.99 to $13.99.
You could buy a 1965 Thunderbird for $1,695 at Washington Motor Co. Hillermann’s was selling Christmas tree ornaments for 55 cents.
In Frick’s Super Market ad rib steaks were going for 69 cents a pound. At Schroeder Rexall Drug Store cologne was selling for $1.99 a bottle.
Otto & Co. was selling floor lamps for $19.95. Winter coats were on sale at JCPenney for $69.
Santa Claus was due to arrive by train Nov. 28 and was scheduled to set up operations at the Chamber office.
This has been a brief look at the way it was in November 1969.