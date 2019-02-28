nticipation in Washington, D.C., is as common as any day of the week. So the looking forward to the report by special counsel Robert Mueller on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election is as high as the Washington monument.
It may turn out that the high anticipation of the report may be as disappointing as is the conduct of some high-profile people in our country. On the other hand, if the investigation really turns out to be D.C.-shaking, which takes some doing, then there will be degrees of satisfaction for some and disappointment for others.
The objective of the investigation was the Russian interference thing, which everybody knows there were attempts to interfere by Putin, ex al, but the feeling here and elsewhere is that what Russia did didn’t have anything to do with the outcome of the election.
e say that because elections in America, and elsewhere, depend to a large extent on the mood of the people. The mood in 2016 was that Trump had an appeal and Hillary was old sock to many voters. Russia didn’t create that Trump appeal. It was homegrown!
Everybody, except maybe Mueller, wants an end to this investigation. And if there is nothing more than what we already know in the report, was it worth the expense of nearly two years of probing? Was it just an investigation to try to get Trump one way or the other?
The report can’t embarrass President Trump. He’s been around that corner too many times. It is impossible to embarrass the man. Look at all the attempts that have been made to embarrass him? He denies anything that is negative about him. He is an expert at counterpunching.
ome political pundits say the report will contain other “underlying evidence” that Mueller collected that will be important in threport.
It has been reported that some of the prosecutors who were on the Mueller team have returned to their Department of Justice offices, leading to speculation that the report is due soon, maybe by next week. Mueller is required to submit his report to the attorney general, outlining any prosecutorial decisions. The regulations do not require that the report go to Congress or be released to the public (sorry about that, Nancy and Chuck). But the report will be leaked. The public will know what’s in the report. Do you think The Washington Post won’t get its hands on it? The leak sources in D.C. are as common as the traffic.
Attorney General Bill Barr reportedly has said he wants to be as transparent as possible with the report.
President Trump described the alleged Russian effect on the election as a hoax.
Again, like many people, we believe Russia tried to interfere with the election, but had about as much success as it had with keeping the Soviet Union intact.