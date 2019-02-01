There was a time when people in this area at this time of the year would get excited about a Super Bowl. Based on our experience with the former St. Louis Rams, that is no longer true. Too many people around here no longer look favorably on the NFL.The divorce was bitter.
The first Super Bowl game was in 1967, following the 1966 season. The 53rd Super Bowl will be played in Atlanta this Sunday.
It’s a big television event. It has drawn as many as 114.4 million viewers. Super Bowl parties always have been popular. To some partygoers, the game ranks second to the party. It’s a break from the dismal winter days. It’s a big food and spirits day. Bets are numerous. It’s a family and friends day.
With a St. Louis Rams hangover, it can be a gloomy day. Owner “I Need More Money” Kroenke will be at the Super Bowl and even if his team wasn’t playing, and he was in the area, he wouldn’t be invited to any party. There never will be a welcome sign out for him around here.
There are thousands of exseason ticket holders and buyers of Rams games’ PSL seats who are bitter in this area. A court decision paves the way for seat refunds from the Rams, who now call L.A. their home. The refunds won’t erase the bitterness.
The exit of the Rams to a greener life in California, with the approval of the NFL, has turned many former Rams fans away from the league. They have quit the NFL. We’ve heard some say, “I don’t watch NFL games on TV anymore.”
The Kansas City Chiefs have an exciting team now, and some former Rams fans have found them to be their team. The connection doesn’t appear to be that solid around here. It is solid in the Kansas City and western Missouri areas.
This year’s Super Bowl is a reflection of the league’s missteps and the teams’ tarnished images. There are legions of fans who are of the mind that L.A. shouldn’t be in the bowl because of the officials’ error in missing a penalty call, that if called may have put the Saints in Atlanta. Then you have the New England Patriots who bend the rules to gain an advantage. You wonder why with the experienced talent they have, which makes them the favorite in the game Sunday, in this column anyway.
Who to root for? It won’t be the Rams for the fans with that lingering hangover in this bitterness environment.
There are those football fans in this area who we hear say, “I don’t care who wins — not interested.”
But they never say they will miss a Super Bowl party!