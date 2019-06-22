A study published this week revealed the suicide rate among Americans ages 15 to 24 years old has risen 51 percent over the past decade.
The Journal of the American Medical Association study said the spike among this segment of teens and young adults could be a result of more accurate reporting as Americans are now more willing to label a death a suicide.
It could also be driven by changes in the use of opioids or the increased prevalence of anxiety and depression in young people.
Whatever the cause, this data is alarming and underscores the tragic reality of the skyrocketing suicide rate in our country at a time when there are more resources available for those contemplating taking their life.
The suicide epidemic is claiming thousands of American lives each month and devastating the lives of thousands more left behind. The latest data highlights the surge among young people, but suicide is a problem for all segments of our population.
Mental health experts are calling the escalating suicide rate a “public health crisis.” It is hard to challenge that assessment given recent trends.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that the overall national suicide rate has increased 33 percent between 1999 and 2017. The CDC reported 47,000 Americans took their own lives in 2017 — 2,000 more than recorded in 2016.
An Associated Press analysis of government records indicates that American suicides are now at their highest point in 50 years. It’s now the second-leading cause of death for Americans under the age of 35.
Suicide became the 10th-leading cause of death in Missouri in 2016 — and the second-leading cause of death among people ages 15 to 34, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
To understand the magnitude of the problem in our state alone, consider that on average, one person dies by suicide every eight hours in Missouri. That is eye-opening.
Yet it seems, at least to us, there is more attention paid to mental health issues today across the health care system spectrum than in the past. There seems to be more awareness of behavioral health issues and more treatment options.
But it’s strikingly clear more needs to be done to expand mental health services to those at risk of suicide. Only then will we be able to reverse these disturbing trends. That starts with recognizing that suicide is indeed a public health crisis that demands more resources.