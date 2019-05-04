Do you know what the student debt in the U.S. loan portfolio is? It’s $1.45 trillion!
According to The Wall Street Journal, the Trump administration has hired private consultants to estimate potential losses in that portfolio if all or portions of the debt would be sold to private investors.
The reasons for the high student debt has been the rising costs of higher education and the push by college officials to increase student enrollment. Student loans are relatively easy to come by, and young people and their parents obtain them rather easily.
“A potential sale is one of the options the White House is considering to address the student loan program’s deteriorating finances,” The Journal reported.
Options are on the table because there has been a continuing surge in borrowers’ defaulting on their loans. Some people who are near to being a Social Security retiree still owe on their student loans, according to reports.
Would student loans be a good buy for investors?
Federal officials say they are not near making a decision on options.
Questions are far-reaching. Would it be harder to get a student loan in the future? If so, what would be the effect on enrollments in higher education? Would it mean more students would go to community colleges for technical and vocational programs?
Some of the Democratic candidates are preaching a free college education for everybody. Who would pay for it? The federal government, which keeps going deeper in debt annually?