The past winter was hard on streets and roads and points to the need for repairs, which are costly and strain the budgets of governmental bodies.
The problem of maintenance on streets and roads is as old as the entities themselves.
For many years, much of the county commission’s time was spent listening to complaints about the conditions of roads throughout the county. The complaints dated back to the horse and buggy days, records show. The county didn’t have much money 40 to 70 years ago to tackle road and bridge problems. The coming of sales taxes was a voter-send that enabled the county to get its road and bridge problems under control.
The same was true for cities. When they were given the authority to levy sales taxes with voter approval for transportation, chiefly for new streets and maintenance of present streets, it was a revolution of sorts in giving the public needed improvements. Trying to maintain streets just with property taxes, for both the county and cities, was totally inadequate.
We remember when delegations would show up at county commission (who once were called judges) meetings in those days to plead their cases for road improvements. The same was true of city council and board of aldermen meetings.
There is no end to the maintenance required for roads and bridges. Once lightly traveled roads and streets now carry heavy traffic.
But it is the weather that is the most damaging. Improper drainage, freezing and thawing conditions, poor bases, and plowing can do damage.
Techniques in dealing with road and street maintenance have improved, along with experience gained, better equipment available, so the repair work has improved compared to years ago. But the need never dies.