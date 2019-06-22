Americans receive millions of address labels a year, many from groups raising money for different causes. One man said he has received enough labels for two more lifetimes.
Many of the labels come from religious and independent support organizations. Others from veterans’ organizations and countless from groups raising money for special health causes. Sometimes note pads are included, along with the pleas for donations and greeting cards.
If you give once, the requests for donations seem to never stop. How do they get your name and address? If you make one gift, that seems all it takes for other organizations to have your name and address. Mailing lists are available. Names can be purchased or given free of charge from one organization to another.
Which brings us to one of the latest appeals for a donation from the Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation. The letter solicits donations for the new Statue of Liberty Museum of $18.86, $35 or more. Donations are sought by Aug. 31.
We made a gift to the Statue of Liberty Foundation some time ago. By making a donation you become a “Founder.”
We visited the Statue of Liberty years ago while on a trip to New York. It was a memorable experience because computers are available to look up the names of people who came to America and were processed through Ellis Island. It gives the dates of arrival of people to the United States.
We looked up the name of James L. Miller, Sr., my father who bought The Missourian in 1937, and who came to America from a German settlement in what now is Ukraine. He was born near Odessa. The listing said the Miller family arrived in New York Jan. 17, 1901.
The story of the Statue of Liberty actually began in 1667 when Isaac Bedloe, a Dutch colonist, obtained a colonial land grant for a small island later known as Bedloe’s Island. In 1807 the U.S. Army began construction of a small fort on the Island. In 1865 it was proposed that France give the U.S. a statue representing liberty for the country’s centennial. In 1870, Frederic Auguste Bartholdi was selected to be the sculptor. In 1885, Joseph Pulitzer led a fundraising campaign that raised more than $100,000 to build the pedestal for the statue. The same year the statue arrived from France.
In 1886, the island was renamed Liberty Island. Ellis Island was named to the National Park Service under the administration of the Statue of Liberty National Monument. We don’t know when the name Ellis came into play. In 1986 renovation of the statue was complete. The museum was completed and opened this year.
The Statue of Liberty may be the best known monument in the world. It still stands for liberty — freedom — opportunity. It is the main symbol of freedom!