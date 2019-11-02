We take things for granted in our community.
For instance, this week marks the 25th anniversary of Washington’s inclusion as a daily Amtrak stop for passenger train service running between St. Louis and Kansas City.
Young people probably don’t appreciate that for a period prior to 1995, you had to travel to St. Louis or points west to access the train. But through the efforts of a number of forward-thinking transportation proponents, especially then State Sen. John Griesheimer, Amtrak was persuaded to stop again in Washington.
That effort led to a substantial renovation of the old passenger depot in 1999. With combined state and city funding of $600,000, the city restored its historic train station and created a railroad heritage park which has been an important part of the renaissance of the Washington riverfront.
Local train service has boosted Washington’s tourism industry. Just about every day people get off at the station to shop in downtown stores, eat at our restaurants and visit other attractions. You can spot them with their backpacks and cameras exploring Washington.
Train service has been good for Washington. Likewise, Washington has been a good steward of the station.
In 2016, the Washington Station won national acclaim when it ranked in the Top 10 in the country for overall train station experience in an Amtrak customer satisfaction survey.
Today, the train station houses Washington’s Visitor Center and the Mid-Missouri Fine Arts Gallery. It’s become one of our town’s landmarks.
And that is fitting because the train station has been an integral part of Washington’s history. In fact, the station had to be rebuilt after the original station was burned in Gen. Sterling Price’s raid during the Civil War.
Over the years, Washington’s train station has hosted a number of important state and national dignitaries, including President Harry Truman. It has served as the entryway to our community for thousands of travelers and it is an asset that we are fortunate to celebrate 25 years after its rebirth.