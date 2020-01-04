The city of St. Louis has many problems but none is bigger than its murder rate. It has a reputation as one of the most dangerous cities in the country because of its homicides.
There were five homicides in the first hours of 2020 so the new year is off to the usual state when it comes to murders.
There were 194 killings in the city in 2019, second highest of the decade.
About 90 percent of homicide victims were African Americans. It’s a trend that doesn’t seem to have an end in sight. The number of murders among African Americans in St. Louis usually runs that high or very close to that number every year.
Eleven deaths of children were ruled as homicides in 2019. The murders of children appear to be mostly at random, although there apparently is some evidence they were related to adults who were targeted for killing by their enemies.
Kansas City also is a city with a high murder rate.
Nationwide the mass shootings at churches have become a major concern.
The Associated Press reported that law enforcement is “grappling” with how to protect people when they are in a church during services. FBI hate crime statistics show that incidents in churches, synagogues, temples and mosques increased 34.8 percent between 2014 and 2018, the last year which FBI data is available. Most churches do not have security.
What can be done to stop the killings? Is there some way respect for life can be restored in this country? Until that happens, the murder toll will continue unabated.