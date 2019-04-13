Attorney General William Barr told a Senate panel that spying may have taken place against Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. Of course, Democrats immediately attacked Barr. They are critical of Barr’s handling of the Mueller report on the investigation into whether Russia influenced the Trump-Clinton race and possible obstruction of justice by Trump.
The Mueller report didn’t find any evidence of Russia tampering with the election and did not come to a conclusion on obstruction of justice — that much was revealed by Barr in a preliminary report.
Democrats weren’t happy about those words and want the full report released without any elimination of items. Barr has said he will block revealing any information that he deems security sensitive. Barr has said he will release a redacted version of the Mueller report as early as next week.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said flatly that she doesn’t trust Barr and he has lost credibility as the nation’s chief law enforcement officer.
President Trump has termed the whole matter as part of the Democratic effort to unseat him, but, of course, he is happy with what he knows of the Mueller report.
We wouldn’t say spying is the norm in politically infested Washington, D.C., but it has been going on for a long time, from reports that surface every now and then. We don’t doubt that some spying goes on between the political parties. Remember Watergate?
Is there something in the Mueller report that has led Barr to believe there “may” have been spying against the Trump campaign?
As the Associated Press reported, Barr’s remarks about spying and the use of that word “tapped into a White House narrative of law enforcement misconduct.”
Barr said although he didn’t have specific evidence of wrongdoing, he has questions about it.
We don’t doubt for a D.C. second that spying goes on in our nation’s capital by political parties. We hope law enforcement hasn’t been involved.
We may never know the full story about spying in D.C. unless it is leaked by one of the participants.