Missouri’s junior U.S. senator, Josh Hawley, and another senator introduced a bill that would move most federal agencies’ headquarters out of Washington, D.C., to economically distressed regions across the country. Its title is Helping Infrastructure Restore the Economy (Hire) Act.
The legislation isn’t going anywhere. It has about as much hope for passage as does this column has in winning a Pulitzer Prize!
Even though Congress does have a reputation of wasting money on projects, the moving costs to relocate agencies would be beyond reach and expectations.
The agencies are so entrenched in D.C. that to move them would cause all kinds of problems, including the need to continue some degree of presence in the nation’s capital, with an office there to be near to Congress, especially for lobbying purposes.
The idea to move the agencies closer to the people and institutions they serve could be made as an argument for moving them out of D.C., but some agencies already have that with regional offices.
The legislation would specifically move the headquarters of the Department of Agriculture to Missouri and the Department of Education to Tennessee. There are a dozen or more states that could make a good argument that the Agriculture headquarters should be in their states, and their senators and representatives would back up their positions. The co-sponsor of the bill is Sen. Marsha Blackburn of, you guessed it, Tennessee. The number of states that would oppose moving the Education headquarters to Tennessee would probably number in the 40s.
The bill would move 90 percent of the positions in 10 executive departments from D.C. to economically distressed regions in 10 states.
The bill may give its sponsors brief exposure to some publicity before it is trashed.