The Franklin County Commission is poised to pass an order soon mandating all food service workers in the county be vaccinated for hepatitis A.
While the new regulation won’t be applauded by every restaurant owner, it is a sound public health protection with benefits that outweigh the added burden on food establishments.
The move is in response to an outbreak in the county of the contagious virus that can be spread when people use the toilet and then fail to properly wash their hands.
Since the beginning of the year, there have been 55 confirmed cases of hepatitis A in Franklin County. Five of those cases involved food handlers who tested positive for the virus although officials maintain no patrons of food establishments have contracted hepatitis A from eating at a county restaurant.
Still, officials concede it is likely there are more cases that are unreported. The growing number of hepatitis A cases has local and state health officials monitoring the situation closely to ensure the problem doesn’t expand into other counties.
County Health Director Angie Hittson said individuals at the highest risk of contracting and spreading hepatitis A are people with bad hygiene like drug users, the homeless and men who have sex with other men.
Because many of the people in this high-risk community work in the food industry, cities and counties — including St. Louis City and County — have already passed ordinances requiring all restaurant workers be vaccinated.
We think Franklin County should do the same thing. It just makes sense, especially when you consider that people infected with hepatitis A can pass the virus to others, as well as contaminate foods or beverages they handle, before they develop symptoms.
Moreover, some infected people do not develop symptoms. These two facts make it even more important for food service workers and employees in the food industry to be vaccinated as experts have argued for years.
To be sure, vaccinating food service workers will not solve the entire hepatitis A problem, but it is an important step in protecting the public from a virus that can cause serious illness and even death. It also will protect restaurants from the economic fallout and reputational damage that typically follows when someone becomes ill from contracting the virus at their business.