With the Franklin County Commission poised to act on a new zoning code, and with approval expected, thoughts have emerged to ensure all county property owners have protection for their property values.
Most of the vocal opposition has come from the Labadie area, which is a residential growth section of the county. Many fine and expensive homes have been built there in recent years. Subdivisions have been built which are a credit to the county. It is one of the most attractive sections of the county. The landscape also is very attractive.
The proposed zoning code has put the Labadie area in the “W” category, which most of the county is in on the new zoning map. A “W” zoning means 42 different land uses could be located in those areas. Under “W” zoning just about any type of development would be possible. That’s why property owners in the Labadie area are concerned.
Next to Labadie is St. Albans, another development with expensive homes and a fine residential section in the county. St. Albans in the new proposed zoning code was placed in a residential zoned area. Why wasn’t Labadie placed in the same zoning as St. Albans? The Labadie area is much like the St. Albans section though it has a bit more commercial in the old part of the village. There is some commercial in the St. Albans section. The Labadie area also has the Ameren Missouri power plant.
Why were the property owners in Labadie treated differently than the ones in St. Albans?
As a last resort, if no other relief is given by the county commission, the Labadie residents could form a municipality and enact a zoning code that would protect residential property values.
The Labadie area is large. It would be a large town or city if the area would be incorporated. But as a municipality, it could enact regulations for property protection and safety. A great deal of study, and a dose of vision, would be required.
Yes, we know, incorporation as a municipality would be costly. But it could be done with the right leadership and support of the people. It is possible.
Next door to Franklin County is Wildwood. It is in St. Louis County, and the city has 67 square miles and a population of 35,517. In the 2010 census it had 12,604 housing units at an average density of 189.8 per square mile. Wildwood contracts for police service with the St. Louis County Police Department.
The Labadie area is served well by the Boles Fire Protection District. There are water districts.
Wildwood is served by the Rockwood School District, which includes Lafayette High School. It also has a community college.
Another thought, could Labadie and St. Albans be annexed by Wildwood? A municipality can be in two counties. We don’t have details about the zoning code in Wildwood, but we are sure it offers protection for residential property values.
The proposed changes in the Franklin County zoning code have given rise to a number of thoughts about the Labadie area.