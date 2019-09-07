Small steps can be significant!
That’s one way to look at Walmart’s new policy of stopping the sale of ammunition for military-style weapons and its ban on open carry of guns in its stores.
The new policy is the direct result of recent mass shootings, one at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, in which 22 people were killed. At El Paso the gunman used an AK-style rifle, which Walmart already bans the sale of. In 2016, Texas became an open carry state, allowing people to openly carry firearms in public.
Walmart has 4,750 stores in the U.S. About half sell firearms. Those sales amount to about 2 percent of all U.S. firearms sales. We thought its sales would be greater than that.
Walmart is requesting that customers refrain from openly carrying firearms at its stores, including Sam’s Club, unless they are law enforcement officers. However, if a person has a permit to carry a gun the policy won’t apply.
Walmart isn’t the only retailer to restrict gun sales. Last March Dick’s Sporting Goods said it would stop selling firearms and ammunition at 250 of its stores out of more than 700 locations. As long ago as a year, Kroger announced it would stop selling firearms and ammo at its Fred Meyer stores in the Pacific Northwest.
A number of gun control activists praised Walmart’s action. Some gun manufacturers saw their stock take a hit.
Has Walmart’s new policy sent a message to Congress and to members of state Legislatures to take gun control actions? Probably not. Some of the members are still influenced by the NRA and other pro-gun groups and individuals. Because of its internal problems, the NRA’s influence is said to have weakened. Wdon’t know if that is true.
The Associated Press reported that the NRA posted a tweet attacking Walmart’s announcement.
Locally, we are seeing and hearing more people speaking out about the need for greater controls. Because of all the mass shootings, gun controls have gained more attention from the general public. We have heard and read criticism of Gov. Mike Parson and members of the General Assembly about inaction on their part in dealing with gun controls.
An observation is that people don’t want anything near a total ban on firearms. They just want some controls, especially to keep firearms out of the hands of mentally disturbed individuals. But identifying those individuals who are mentally disturbed is very, very difficult. Most of the crazed gunmen who commit mass murders aren’t on police radar and have never been in trouble before except perhaps minor violations. Family members who may suspect one of their members may be prone to violence are reluctant to tell police.
What makes a person “crack” and go on a violent spree can be difficult to anticipate. Even those with some warning signs that may be evident, not everybody recognizes them.
Banning some firearms and ammunition sales at retail outlets isn’t going to have a major impact on the availability of those items, but it does send a message. We have noticed a sentiment change about guns but not in the people who strongly believe they need firearms for protection. That emotional grip is still strong.
Down the road, we see more controls coming. That view is clearer.