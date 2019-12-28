We keep in touch with Benedictine College (formerly St. Benedict’s College) in Atchison, Kansas, through its excellent publications. My first two years of college were at St. Benedict’s and that’s where I learned to study. They gave you one semester to make a certain grade average and if you didn’t it was goodbye. Today, we are told, most colleges give two semesters before the goodbye boot is given.
We learned from a recent publication of Benedictine’s Spirit of Giving magazine that the college has established a Center for Constitutional Liberty. It may be the first center with that mission in the country. If there is another one, we have not heard of it.
One of the main goals of the center is to restore civility to political discourse.
When it opened this past September, Time magazine columnist and podcast host David French was the kickoff speaker. His speech, “The Constitutional Cure for American Division,” was very timely, coming amid increasing polarization in Washington, D.C., the magazine reported.
French explained that animosity and political division in the United States have heightened to potentially dangerous levels, to the point that “hatred for each other has been spiking to dangerous levels, to the point that hatred for each other has been spiking among the average citizens of the country.
“Animosity will defeat liberty,” he warned “So we have to be the instruments of the society we want to create. We’re called to defend liberty and we’re called to fellowship.”
The Benedictine College magazine said the center promotes and deepens understanding of the founding principles of America — constitutionalism, self-government, individual liberty and civic virtue.
“The center is an initiative borne out of the ongoing strategic planning process, Transforming Culture in America, a cross-generational endeavor to set a course for how Benedictine will take its mission of community, faith and scholarship into the American culture as an influencer for good through the 200th anniversary celebration of the founding of the college,” the magazine said.
French described North America before the time of the American Revolution. The different colonies represented “all the theological strains that fought in the War of Religion, which were, before World Wars, arguably the most devastating military conflicts to both military and civilian life in modern history.” Despite these differences, these groups united as one under the principles of the United States Constitution, and in particular, under the protection of the First Amendment, which French called, “one of the greatest single sentences ever written in the history of humanity. It is one sentence that says both that you, as an individual, and us, as a collective group of people, are going to be free enough in this country to flourish, to advance our ideas, and have a hope for change.”
Benedictine College is coed. It was all male when we were there and much smaller. The enrollment is more than 1,500 today and still with a core belief in the liberal arts, and has received many large gifts to expand the campus.
A Washington native, Kelly J. (Boland) Vowels, Benedictine Class of 1985, is the vice president for advancement of the college. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Rich Boland. There are a number of Benedictine graduates in this area. The late James L. Miller, Sr., former publisher and editor of The Missourian, was a 1921 graduate of St. Benedict’s. Often he would compare college studies when he was in school to our college days and reminded us he studied Greek and Latin, having to take oral exams, along with the written ones, in Latin, to graduate. His degree was in philosophy.
Benedictine College may be small but it is innovative and ahead of other colleges and universities in its educational outlook and performance.