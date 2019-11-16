There are many Americans who have been turned off by the Big Show in Washington, D.C., the impeachment hearings, because they know the producers, the Democratic Party, have already reached a guilty conclusion as to President Trump’s acts with Ukraine. What the president did was not the brightest act in governing, but the belief here is that other presidents have done the same thing in the arena of diplomacy.
The latest production of “Get Trump” is consuming lawmakers in our nation’s capital while other important matters are still knocking at the door and receiving little or no response.
Even Democrat Barack Obama was involved in “political diplomacy” when he asked Russian officials to give him diplomatic “space” until after his re-election when he would have more room to maneuver on the issue of missile defenses.
The Democrats, still reeling from Hillary’s defeat, really have had only one goal since Trump entered the White House and that is to push him out the door. Hillary still wants to be president and has been testing the Democratic waters by telling party members “people have urged me to run.” She keeps saying she beat Trump once in the popular vote and could win the office another time around. So far few Democrats have taken her bait. Many Democrats consider her a loser.
Recognizing the conservative bent of The Wall Street Journal, we found its editorial interesting about the impeachment hearings. The Journal reasoned that Democrats have plenty of reasons to oppose Trump on other issues but “have pulled out the constitutional bazooka of impeachment. They are doing so in a partisan fashion, contrary to their earlier pledges, and in a political rush to beat the 2020 political calendar. On the evidence and the process to date, they are turning impeachment into a routine political weapon, and future presidents of both parties will regret it.”
We observed months ago the Democratic House probably will impeach Trump but the impeachment will be defeated in the Senate. How much political damage has been done to Trump’s re-election bid is difficult to determine at this point, but the partisan serving by the Democrats is recognizable and many people don’t like the taste.