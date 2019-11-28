To The Editor:
Missouri doesn’t matter now in presidential elections. Only a handful of so-called key states, like Ohio and Colorado, seem to matter. This would change if the candidate who gets the most votes becomes president. This is fairer than the current way, and it would make candidates pay attention to Missouri.
The electoral college needs to be fixed so that votes in Missouri would matter. All the attention now goes to about seven closely divided states. The president should be elected in the same way as we fill our other offices, and the winner should be the person who receives the most votes.
Please support the National Popular Vote bill when it comes up in Missouri. The president should be the one who gets the most votes throughout the entire country. The current Electoral College method doesn’t work well because we get ignored.
Let our state representatives and key state officers know of your support for a National Popular Vote bill.
Write Rep. John Simmons, Secretary of State John Ashcroft, Senate President pro tem Dave Schatz and Gov. Mike Parson. Information on the bill can be found here: https://www.nationalpopularvote.com/