For more than 20 years, Bridgette Kelch was associated with Downtown Washington Inc. and was the executive director for many years. She did a good job.
She has moved on to be the executive director of the East Central College Foundation, another challengimg position.
She is a proven leader and has a strong work ethic. Much of the credit for the success of the Downtown organization must go to her, along with her dedicated board members and volunteers. The Washington downtown organization has earned the respect of other such groups in other places because of activities staged, the success in keeping storefronts occupied, obtaining and administrating grants, historic preservation projects and in cooperating with other civic groups. Bridgette also was chair of the Washington Core Restructuring Committee and interacted well with the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce. She was an active member of other civic clubs.
Keeping old downtown viable is a challenge in countless cities across the country. Bridgette handled that challenge well and the community is better off because of her efforts. We wish her well in her new position at ECC.