The filing of this bill in Congress didn’t make a big splash in news columns in newspapers, or on news screens, but it is important in the never-ending battle for transparency in government.
A bipartisan foursome of U.S. senators introduced a bill this past week to overturn a Supreme Court ruling in June that keeps food stamp payments to retailers secret.
The bill, S 2220, was offered by Sens. Charles Grassley, R-IA; John Cornyn, R-TX; Patrick Leahy, D-VT; and Dianne Feinstein, D-CA, to overrule a Freedom of Information Act brought by a grocers’ industry group to force the government not to release grocers’ food stamp revenue totals.
In its ruling the court agreed with the retailers and said the information should be treated as confidential, even though the retailers do not submit the information to the government. The revenue figures come from the compilation of card swipes by food stamp beneficiaries into a database compiled by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The National Newspaper Association argued in 2018-19 on Capitol Hill and before the court that the information was paid for with tax dollars and was about a program funded by tax dollars and should be public information.
Sen. Grassley said when he introduced the bill that the people’s business ought to be available to the people. “It is only through public oversight and transparency that we ensure government programs are operating as intended, without any waste, fraud or abuses. Transparency is worth fighting for, and it seems we’re always in an uphill battle to keep the light shining on government . . . ”
Transparency in government is an eternal battle. Always leading the charge for shining light on government activities, at all levels, are newspapers.