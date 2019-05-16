One thing that never changes is that the Missouri General Assembly enters the final week of a session with much unfinished legislative matters. It’s always the same — unfinished business. Some measures will be passed in the final hours of the session that ends Friday.
Some of the issues will be tacked on several bills before the final gavel strikes.
Important issues still pending going into the final week are restrictions on abortions, a redistricting plan and subsidies for the expansion of the General Motors Plant at Wentzville.
This session has been marked by infighting within the party in control of both houses, the Republicans, who haven’t given their party’s governor full cooperation on important legislation, and the Democrats, who will do what they can to stall or defeat legislation.
The sad thing is that we have members of the General Assembly who still are unconvinced they should forget their own political well-being and do what is best for the general welfare of the majority of Missourians. Some lawmakers aren’t that well-informed on some of the issues of the day and, frankly, don’t cast intelligent votes on bills. We remember one state representative who was being honest when he said too much “is being thrown at us in the closing days of a session that it is impossible to be well-informed, so I just vote no.”
Democrats will try to filibuster attempts to restrict abortions, with Republicans determined to push through a bill to all but end abortions. A bill to cripple the Clean Missouri amendment on the drawing of legislative districts is going to be pushed hard by Republicans, with Democrats opposed for the most part. What will happen to a transportation (roads and bridges) measure is uncertain. It was one of the governor’s main priorities, but his plan has been hammered by members of his own party so the fate of the bill is uncertain. Probably at the last minute, a bill will be passed but it will be much less than what the governor wants.
Subsidies for the GM plant at Wentzville also is a priority of Gov. Mike Parson, but the $50 million plan spread over 10 years has met with some opposition by members of his party. In industrial development today, in every state, incentives that some people call “corporate” welfare, are necessary if a state is going to be competitive in creating jobs.
The governor at the same time knows the importance of supporting educational training to prepare workers to develop the skills necessary to fill job opportunities created by expanding industries. We must not miss the boat on the proposed $1 billion expansion of the Wentzville plant.
There are other measures that await final action, such as a long-sought prescription drug monitoring program, but it has opposition.
The General Assembly did finish work on a $30 billion spending plan last week for the fiscal year that begins July 1. But there still is much to do and we doubt if the General Assembly is going to get everything done in the final week. That, unfortunately, is typical.
Some things never change, and what you will see in Jefferson City this week will run true to form.