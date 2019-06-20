The fact that St. Louis and Kansas City, and other large cities in the state, have sections that are not safe reflects on all of Missouri.
WalletHub, the personal finance website, which publishes its surveys, has Missouri in the 10 least safe states in America. Also in the least safe states are Mississippi, Louisiana, Florida, Arkansas, Texas, Alabama, Oklahoma, Montana and South Dakota.
WalletHub also published the 10 safest states. In order they are Minnesota, Vermont, Maine, Utah, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Iowa, Hawaii, Massachusetts and Wyoming.
WalletHub compared the 50 states across 52 metrics. The data set ranges from assaults per capita to jobless rate to total loss amounts from climate disasters per capita.
How accurate is the survey? Draw your own conclusions.