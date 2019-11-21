It was a sad occasion but the compassionate outpouring in the form of a funeral procession of sports cars for a 14-year-old youth was a heartwarming experience for this area.
Police estimated 1,700 to 2,000 cars were in the funeral procession Sunday for Alec Ingram, who fought a four-year battle against cancer before death came Nov. 7. His final wish was to have sports cars lead the funeral procession from Immanuel Lutheran Church in Washington to the church’s cemetery on Highway A.
His wish spread through social media and the response was exceptional. This was a first for Washington to have such a display of compassion for a youth by people, most of whom did not know him, but learned of his long fight against cancer.
The turnout was an expression of sympathy by people who admired his courageous battle and fighting spirit.
The city emergency management director, the volunteer firemen and police handled the traffic very well. They had help from other departments.The police said they had only one call complaining about traffic congestion. Drivers with their cars came from a wide area.
Reports by media outlets estimated the vehicle count to be much higher but the Washington police report appeared to be realistic.
People care for each other. The response to a boy’s final request was evidence of that fact Sunday.