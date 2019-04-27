A rumor making the rounds was that Mayor Sandy Lucy was going to take a year’s leave of absence and the newly elected mayor pro tem, Jeff Patke, Third Ward councilman, would assume the office.
Mayor Lucy said it is not true. She said she is not taking a year’s leave of absence.
Rumors such as this circulate when a mayor pro tem is elected by the council. The mayor pro tem does serve if a mayor is unable to attend a council meeting, and is otherwise out of the city, or is absent due to an illness.
The rumor started right after a story appeared in The Missourian that Patke was elected mayor pro tem.
This type of rumor has been heard before when a mayor pro tem is elected.