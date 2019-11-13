There are heavy hearts weighed down with sorrow at The Missourian with the passing of Rita Kuchem, a longtime associate whose loyalty to this newspaper and its owners was unequaled. Her sudden death was a shock, especially since she attended a company service awards social just two nights before her death Saturday when she was reading at the evening Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes.
Although Rita retired some years ago, she remained in touch with friends at the newspaper. She always was welcomed and usually expressed interest and concern about other longtime associates. She never left The Missourian in spirit.
Rita was a high school student when she became a part-time office worker at The Missourian. Her wisdom, maturity and keen sense of responsibility became apparent quickly. She was adept in dealing with and handling people, including fellow associates. She knew how to handle the late editor and publisher, James L. Miller, Sr., who at times could exhibit streaks of cantankerous behavior brought on by long hours of work and strong feelings about issues. She also at a teen age knew how to get along with her immediate boss in bookkeeping, a very stern, and demanding at times, lady who treated the company like it was her own.
Rita set an example as a mother, understanding and devoted to her offsprings, and caring and as helpful as possible. Her caring values extended beyond her family as she was a long and dedicated volunteer with Meals on Wheels.
Rita performed a number of tasks at The Missourian. During her later years at the newspaper, she was a proofreader par excellence, who rarely missed any mistakes. She made many of us appear good with her meticulous eyes for an inaccurate or misspelled word. She could be stern when it came to her work, but she had a skill in getting her point across to others with artfulness and kindness.
But to those of us who knew Rita for years, it was her loyalty to The Missourian that stood tall and lasting.