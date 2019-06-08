Joe Biden, front-runner Democratic presidential candidate, again has shown his true colors on abortion and other issues.
He states a position but then when party members criticize him for it, it’s Reversible Joe!
After being bombarded with criticism by the radical members of his party, he stated he no longer supports a long-standing congressional ban on using federal health care money to pay for abortions.
The reversal by the former vice president under Barrack Obama on the Hyde Amendment came after rivals and women’s rights groups criticized him for affirming through campaign aides that he still supported the decades-old budget provision that denies federal money for abortions.
Reversible Joe said his new decision was about women’s health care and not politics. What a flimsy excuse!
As president Reversible Joe would govern in the direction the political winds would dictate.