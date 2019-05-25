It was a tradition that came to an end. Time can do that. For many years, American Legion Post 218 in Washington observed Memorial Day by a march to the Highway 47 bridge over the Missouri River and the tossing of a memorial wreath into the water below.
That observance ended 31 years ago when the Memorial Day program was moved to the Rennick Riverfront Park. It has been held there ever since with VFW Post 2661 co-hosting the program.
When the program was held on the bridge, the crowd was not near the number that gathers at the riverfront park. Now, instead of tossing the memorial wreath into the river, a boat is used for the wreath tossing with veterans doing the honor. Also, in recent years, 20 or more boaters with American flags do a “pass in review” during the program, which is quite impressive. The Washington Boat Club members are active participants.
High water this year can limit the parking near the park since the lot next to the park floods rather often.
This year, because of high water, the program has been moved to the Legion Home.
The last Memorial Day program on the bridge was in 1988, sponsored as usual by the Legion and VFW. The main speaker that year was Fire Chief Bill Halmich, a Vietnam War veteran, who also is the main speaker this year, along with Mayor Sandy Lucy.
The late Eddie Brooks, World War II veteran, and a member of the Legion, threw the wreath into the river from the bridge in 1988. Don Hahne performed taps. The Washington Volunteer Fire Company and Auxiliary units from the Legion and VFW participated.
In 1989 the Memorial Day service was moved to the riverfront in conjunction with the city’s Sesquicentennial ceebration. An ecumenical service was held. The Memorial Day weekend also was one of the main Sesquicentennial observances.
George Gerner, American Legion Post 218 commander, said there were thoughts of holding the observance this year on the new bridge, but those plans didn’t work out.
Post 218 is believed to have originated the throwing of the memorial wreath from the Highway 47 bridge. We are not sure of the year.
This is the 100th anniversary of the creation of The American Legion in 1919.
Our veterans’ organizations never let us forget about our military men and women who made the supreme sacrifice so that all Americans could continue to enjoy the freedoms we have. Memorial Day is the time to remember all of them.