Alcohol breath tests conducted by law enforcement agencies, often are unreliable, according to an investigation by The New York Times, which concluded “these machines can put you in jail. Don’t trust them.”
“The devices found in virtually every police station in America, generate skewed results with alarming frequency even though they are marketed as precise to the third decimal place,” The Times’ investigation found.
The tests are given at the side of roads or at a police station. The motorists blow into a miniature science lab that estimates the concentration of alcohol in their blood. If the level is 0.08 or higher, they are all but certain to be convicted of a crime.
The machines are sensitive scientific devices, and in many cases they haven’t been properly calibrated, yielding results that were at times 40 percent too high. Maintenance of them is up to police departments that sometimes have shoddy standards and lack expertise. In some cities, officials have used stale or home-brewed chemical solutions that warped results, The Times’ investigation discovered. Technical experts have found serious programming mistakes in the machines’ software. States have picked devices that their own experts don’t trust and have disabled safeguards meant to ensure the tests’ accuracy.
Was the investigation thorough? The Times interviewed more than 100 lawyers, scientists, executives and police officers and reviewed tens of thousands of pages of court records, corporate filings, confidential emails and contracts. Together they reveal the depth of a nationwide problem that has attracted only sporadic attention. Many legal questions have been raised by the investigation. How many people have been wrongly convicted by faulty devices? Do they have any recourse? Is legislation needed to require strict rules in the use of the machines and to ensure they are working properly?
The Times said judges in New Jersey and Massachusetts have thrown out more than 30,000 breath tests in the past 12 months, largely because of human errors and lax government oversight. Judges in other states have invalidated tests in recent years.
The newspaper performed a needed public service with its investigation.