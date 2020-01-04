When the mayor of St. Louis announced that the Lambert International Airport privatization proposal was dead, other plans were sure to be proposed.
An idea being aired is that the airport be purchased by metro St. Louis counties, including Franklin, and putting it under a regional board of directors. This is being discussed among county leaders in St. Louis, Jefferson, St. Charles and perhaps Franklin counties. The financing would come from a sales taxing district composed of those counties. A half-cent sales tax has been discussed.
Apparently no joint committee has been formed at this time among county leaders to explore the plan further.
We understand Franklin County has been part of the discussion group, which seems to come from St. Louis and St. Charles counties as of now.
Of course, counties in the plan would have to gain voter approval for a tax to support the idea.
The question is would voters in those counties approve such a tax? It would take a massive sales campaign to win over voters.
With the 2019 real estate and personal taxes just paid, the voters’ mood is not for another tax. And many people believe that the limit has been reached in imposing sales taxes on the county and municipal levels.
A legitimate argument could be made that the voters in Franklin County should be given the opportunity to vote on a regional airport ownership plan. Franklin Countians use the airport on a regular basis. We have industries and other businesses in Franklin County that depend on the airport. They would like to see the airport expand, especially with airlines that would offer more direct flights to other cities.
The future of St. Louis Lambert International Airport is hard to predict. With St. Louis city floating the idea of selling it, then backing away when opposition developed, probably based much on a lack of confidence in the city, its future is foggy. The real question is what is the future of the airport operated by the city? It’s been going downhill for some years and isn’t what it used to be. When it was an airline hub, it hit a peak as an airport on the go.
With the right owner in privatization, the airport would have had a future.
If the counties in the region could unite in an ownership plan that didn’t impose a huge tax burden on the people, the plan might fly. But we think it’s good to discuss possible solutions. Franklin County should be a participant in discussing plans.