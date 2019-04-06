The opening of the home season for the St. Louis Cardinals is akin to a holiday event. It isn’t just because it signals the beginning of the “boys of summer” game, it’s because people in many states have a love affair with the team.
We say with no reservations that St. Louis is “The Baseball City.”
Win or lose, Cardinals loyalty lives on, season after season.
One reason there is such loyalty is because so many women are undying fans. An observation is that women are more attracted to baseball than to any other of the major sports.
Inviting former Cardinals greats back for opening day is an added flavor to the “play ball” event.
With the added attractions coming to the ballpark setting, the Cardinals charm should reach greater heights.
The fever is rising!