Citizens of Washington need to pay close attention to an issue the city is dealing with at the present time. It has to do with trash collections and recycling of throwaways.
The issue is should the city continue to handle trash and recycling collections, or turn it over to a private company based on the lowest and best bid received. The city is looking to see if substantial savings can be realized.
It’s prudent to review this issue every couple of years. With the equipment required, the labor involved and other cost incidentals, such as insurance and maintenance, for instance, it’s a costly service.
There are two main concerns, which the city is well aware of — service and cost to individual citizens.
The city went into the trash collection service years ago because of poor service under a private contractor. Recycling came later. The city’s service is good. Few complaints are heard. The cost is reasonable.
The question then is, should the city with a possible cost-saving result contract for the service by a private company?
The city takes the trash collections to the municipal landfill now. About 20 percent of the trash comes from the city. The rest comes from county residents and other area communities that pay a fee to dump at the facility. The city allows for plastics, glass, aluminum and paper to be recycled. One of the goals is to expand the services offered, including the option to recycle cardboard.
The financial impact is being studied, both on the city and citizens, and especially the long-term effect on the municipal bottomline. It’s a costly service now, but is generally a good service to residents.
If it’s a good service and not a financial burden to citizens, and it isn’t broken, why fix it? It’s good business sense to review the service from all standpoints to see if a private contractor would result in savings for the city.
As long as service at a reasonable cost to residents is the leading guideline to follow, a review can be beneficial to the city and its citizens.
It’s hard to shake the remembrance of the days a long time ago when there were many complaints about the private service before the city became involved.