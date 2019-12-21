Safety of patients always is a goal for hospitals. Mercy Hospital Washington places a high priority on safety of patients and has been recognized again for its emphasis on protecting patients.
The hospital, part of the Sisters of Mercy health care system, has been recognized as a “Top Hospital” by the Leapfrog Group. It is a national award. Only about 6 percent of hospitals in the country attain this honor.
Criteria for the award is based on what matters to patients, such as preventing infections, outstanding maternity and pediatric care, safe inpatient surgeries and the use of computerized technology to prevent medication errors. The rigorous standards are defined in each year’s Top Hospital Methodology.
The top official, CEO of the Leapfrog Group, Leah Binder, said the “Top Hospital” award is presented only to hospitals that go above and beyond the normal in placing safety to the patient as a very high priority. Binder said the award is one of the most prestigious in the U.S. It recognizes hospitals for ensuring their facilities prioritize safety and quality inpatient care. The standards achieved by “Top Hospitals” reflect the high expectations set by Leapfrog, Binder said.
The Leapfrog Group, which is a nonprofit, said the award is recognized as one of the most competitive honors American hospitals can achieve. Leapfrog is a hospital watchdog organization.
The Mercy system has qualified for other high honors among its facilities.
The Washington hospital staff is composed of skilled and dedicated professionals who take their commitment to patient safety very seriously, giving it the highest priority. For a small hospital, it excels in its mission and is deserving of national recognition.
Mercy Hospital Washington is among an elite group of hospitals in the U.S. and this area is fortunate to be served by such a dedicated and caring staff. It is a staff that takes pride in its overall mission, especially in ensuring the safety of the people it serves.