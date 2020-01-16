Tracking rainfall in this area to establish a trend is hardly a proven science since the yearly totals aren’t that revealing. In the past, yearly rainfall totals were more consistent than in this era.
Remember when the annual rainfall totals were in the 35- to 40-inch category, although there were years when measurements were much higher?
Comments have been heard that precipitation has been increasing, especially when we had almost 63 inches in 2019, which was the wettest year since 2015. In records kept since 1951, last year ranked as the fifth-wettest year on record.
Missourian records are from Downtown Washington and have averaged 43.91 inches of precipitation. The two wettest years on record were 76.8 inches in 2008 and 73.13 in 2009.
The most recent wettest year was in 2015. The total was 68.32 inches. That total was followed with annual totals in the 40s.
As can be seen, while there seems to be a trend of more rainfall in this area, what could be considered normal is difficult to put a handle on because every now and then we dip into the 30s. Mother Nature is unpredictable.
Many people say all of this is due to climate change. There’s no doubt about rising sea levels that have put some coastal cities in danger, such as Venice, Italy. The situation in that city was reported in excellent detail by the television program “Sixty Minutes” Sunday. Weather experts said the rising sea levels are believed to be caused by climate change. The evidence is credible.
We had 4.5 inches in January 2020, the wettest since 2005 (10.21).
It was a wet year last year in this area, but not a record-breaker.