There has been much growth within the boundaries of the Union R-XI School District.
That incudes several ongoing and completed construction projects. But growth also has been evident in test scores.
When comparing state test scores to last year, Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) data shows English language arts improved by nearly 3 percentage points.
That is even higher in the math categories with a 5.5 percent growth.
The district surpassed state averages in both categories and it had the seventh highest positive growth in math and the ninth highest positive growth in English among St. Louis-area districts.
In addition to growth inside the classroom, the district has been utilizing the funding from Proposition Wildcats approved in April 2018 by roughly 73 percent of voters.
The confidence patrons have in the district has allowed for $27 million in bonds to build a new elementary school on the east side of town, Prairie Dell Elementary, and other construction projects to give the district a face lift.
At Prairie Dell Elementary, walls are being framed and the exterior brick work is being laid. The building is slated to open for the 2020-21 school year.
Next year the school will alleviate the high student population at Central Elementary and prepare the district for future growth.
At Beaufort Elementary, the first major Prop Wildcats project to be completed, included an addition and renovation to the existing building.
District officials have touted that the work has transformed the building into almost an entirely new school — including a new gym and remodeling for additional classrooms.
Work also continues at an addition to Union Middle School where the district’s maintenance shed has been removed and 12 new classrooms on the west side of the building, totaling nearly 12,000 square feet, will replace the structure.
The district already has wrapped up the new maintenance building in the industrial park on the east side of town which will house the district’s central office, technology department and maintenance staff.
Progress inside the classroom and out shows a bright future for the district, with continued growth and success on the horizon.