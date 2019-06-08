There has been a bill introduced in Congress to protect disabled veterans from unethical and unfair practices while applying for Veterans Administration (VA) disability claims.
Sen. Roy Blunt was one of the senators who reintroduced the bill called Protect Our Disabled Heroes Act of 2019.
The bill would protect disabled veterans from unethical fees charged by third party organizations in preparing and executing veterans disability claims. It would reinstate criminal penalties for individuals charging veterans those unauthorized fees.
Independent veterans’ service organizations have assisted veterans in filing disability claims free of charge. Many veterans are unaware that such services should be provided at no cost, and they seek assistance through attorneys and organizations that charge a filing fee.
Sen. Blunt said criminals who prey upon veterans’ efforts to get benefits they have earned must “be held accountable.” He added in regards to protecting veterans from scams and fraudulent fees, “this bill will help us do our part to honor the sacrifices these heroes have made.”
Like many people, we were unaware that disabled veterans were being taken advantage of by being charged a fee by individuals and organizations in filing claims. Veterans’ service organizations have helped many veterans in filing claims free of charge.