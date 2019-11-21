As revisions to Franklin County’s Planning and Zoning code are being debated, there are vital facts to be considered. The one that stands above and beyond all others is that zoning is supposed to protect existing property values. If it fails to do that the code isn’t worth the paper it is printed on!
The proposed changes to the code would place about 90 percent of Franklin County in Class W, which would allow 42 different types of uses of property, which are mainly residential now.
If that change is approved by the county commission, it might as well drop zoning. That’s like rejecting the present code that provides protections for property owners.
The changes were rejected by the Planning and Zoning Commission by a 7 to 3 vote. The three county commissioners have the final word on the matter. They should listen to their own board, whose vote was a wise one and in the interest of the majority of property owners in the county.
We don’t understand the thinking behind the proposed changes, prepared by the planning and zoning staff, which has spent about two years in studying changes to the present code. The present code isn’t perfect but it does provide degrees of protection for existing property owners, and has, for the most part, worked for the purpose of protecting existing property values.
We shudder to think what Franklin County would be like under the proposed “W” zoning. With the many uses allowed under “W” it would open up the county to all kinds of undesirable uses of property. Property values would nosedive if near some of the uses permitted under “W” zoning. Every property owner in the county should be alarmed at this unrealistic zoning.
Much of the vocal opposition to the changes has come from property owners in the northeast section of the county. That area is mainly residential and riverbottom land used for farming now. Some of the most expensive homes in the county are located there. It also is one of the most scenic sections of the county. We hate to think what damage would occur to property values in that section under “W” zoning. Residents of that section should be concerned. They should be alarmed!
With a drop in residential property values, the county would receive less property tax revenue. It’s true that some of the uses allowed under “W” would add to the assessed valuations but at what overall cost to the county with the environmental damage that could occur? Also, it would decrease the value of some residential properties because of permanent damage to homes and their values. Undeveloped land in “W” zoning could be ruined for residential development because of environmental damage.
We don’t buy for a Franklin County second that the majority of property owners in the county would benefit from “W” zoning. Lack of a realistic zoning code that protects existing property values would cause permanent damage to the county. A hodgepodge of developments goes against proper planning.
Franklin County adopted planning and zoning decades ago because of the undesirable developments that began coming into the county. Planning and zoning, plus a building code, protected the county from “fly-by-night” developers out for a fast buck. The codes have protected existing property values.
The proposed zoning code changes would damage the county permanently. It would be a step backward in planning and protecting existing property values.