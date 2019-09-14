Bipartisan legislation has been introduced in the U.S. House and Senate to establish a permanent Fallen Journalists Memorial in Washington, D.C.
The legislation authorizes the newly established Fallen Journalists Memorial Foundation to raise funds and work with appropriate entities to build a memorial to pay tribute to the journalists who have died while doing their jobs, Editor & Publisher, a trade magazine for newspapers, reported.
The FJM Foundation will operate under the guidance of the National Press Club Journalist Institute (NPCJI), the nonprofit affiliate of the National Press Club. David Drier, Tribune Publishing Co. chairman, will serve as chairman of the foundation. Barbara Cochran, a professor and director of the Washington program of the Missouri School of Journalism and the president of the NPCJI, will serve as foundation president.
The FJM Foundation will build support and plan for the design, construction, operation and maintenance of the memorial. Initial funding will be provided by the Annenberg Foundation and the Jacky Ferro Foundation.
It is fitting that journalists killed in the line of their journalistic duty to inform people about news happenings are recognized. Journalists cover wars on the front lines, risk their lives to report and photograph disasters, and their line of duties includes reporting on many hazardous events.