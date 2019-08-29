It is generally understood that the economy influences politics and the voters when they go to the polls. The state of the economy will influence the 2020 elections.
With his tariffs policies in regard to China, and now with his threat to have all American businesses leave that country, and how these acts influence the economy, it appears to be a gamble for President Trump and could endanger his re-election prospects.
With the 2020 election year drawing near, Democrats are seeing the opportunity to put the state of the economy in the forefront of re-election issues.
According to the New York Times, and other news reports, Democrats are increasing their attacks on the president’s trade policies because they see an opening to gain an advantage. The Democrats are saying President Trump is endangering American workers and farmers, and talk of a recession is on the rise.
Trump’s trade policies are being used as a foreign policy weapon. It’s a gamble for him. China so far is not backing down. That brings up the question of how far can the president go in the trade war before it drags him down on the economy issue?
A trade war is better than a shooting war but there are limits. It isn’t that a shooting war on any front is likely to happen, but the threat is there in the hazardous world we live in today.
Democratic candidates for president are looking for any openings to present their attacks on President Trump, and the turmoil in trade relations offers opportunities.
We don’t know how far the president is willing to go in his trade policies before he changes his mind. Political observers can’t predict what he will do next. He has time to reverse course. The problem is what other options does he have?
He will do everything in his power to have the economy in control in 2020 to lessen the damage to his re-election prospects. That much is known about his strategy.
So far unemployment isn’t a problem to haunt him next year. Is that the key to the state of the economy? If the rate of joblessness stays low that will bode well for the president.